San Diego 'Dreamers' hopeful for permanent solution to stay in U.S.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Dreamers are in Washington D.C. sharing their stories with Congress in hopes to secure a permanent solution to stay in the United States.

Lawmakers have a Friday deadline to keep the government from shutting down and immigrant activists are hopeful a Dreamer bill will be passed along with it.

Natchel Bello, a Mesa College DACA recipient, says she's been waiting years for a permanent solution.

"For me, a parent isn't someone who gives birth to you, it's someone who raised you. And that's what this country means to me, it didn't give birth to me but raised me," said Bello.

In the meantime, a window has opened for DACA recipients to renew their status due to a federal court order.

President Trump's administration is already appealing that ruling to the Supreme Court.

DACA recipients looking to renew their status can get help from Jewish Family Service of San Diego. If eligible, the organization can also help them waive the $495 fee.

DACA Update Meetings:

Thursday, January 18 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 23 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31 at 6 p.m.

DACA Workshops:

Saturday, January 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, January 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.