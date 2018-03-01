San Diego Dreamers heading to the Capitol

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Three San Diego Dreamers are flying to Washington D.C. to meet with congressional members, attend rallies and continue to advocate for our border communities.

“March 5 is a very significant date for us," Dulce Garcia said. "The president gave congress six months to come up with a permanent fix for this DACA crisis, and it didn’t happen. So we want to make sure we’re in D.C. when March 5 comes.”

“Absolutely, yes I’m nervous," Francisco Peralta said. "This is the first time actually being in D.C. ever and also it’s the first time that I’m going to be sitting in a room where, you know, with members of congress.”

Ali Torabi will also be going. He started a GoFundMe to help raise money for their trip, as well as helped organize an art show.

The three Dreamers will leave Saturday, March 3 and return Wednesday, March 7.