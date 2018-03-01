San Diego Dreamers heading to the Capitol

Bree Steffen
11:35 PM, Feb 28, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Three San Diego Dreamers are flying to Washington D.C. to meet with congressional members, attend rallies and continue to advocate for our border communities. 

“March 5 is a very significant date for us," Dulce Garcia said. "The president gave congress six months to come up with a permanent fix for this DACA crisis, and it didn’t happen. So we want to make sure we’re in D.C. when March 5 comes.”

“Absolutely, yes I’m nervous," Francisco Peralta said. "This is the first time actually being in D.C. ever and also it’s the first time that I’m going to be sitting in a room where, you know, with members of congress.”

Ali Torabi will also be going. He started a GoFundMe to help raise money for their trip, as well as helped organize an art show. 

The three Dreamers will leave Saturday, March 3 and return Wednesday, March 7.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top