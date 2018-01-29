San Diego deputy testifies against man charged with shooting him in Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The man charged with shooting an off-duty San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy is in court Monday for a preliminary hearing to determine if he will stand trial.

Deputy Jason Philpot testified Monday morning against Ray Pitoau about the incident last August in the Gaslamp District.

Philpott and his brothers left the Metallica concert around midnight and were walking near 6th and Island Ave. when they encountered Pitoau.

Prosecutors said Pitoau argued with Philpot’s brother. Philpot testified that Pitoau threatened his brother with a gun and Philpot tried to grab it.

“I was standing next to the street and at one point my little brother grabbed my arm and said help help he's going to shoot me. The way he was grabbing my arm and the fear in his voice, I knew it was no joke,” Philpot said in court Monday.

Deputy Philpot was shot three times. A bystander was hit once. Both were hospitalized and recovered from their injuries.

A judge will determine if there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Pitoau could face life in prison if convicted of all charges.