San Diego court change: Appointments now required at all county traffic courts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Anyone looking to contest a traffic ticket in San Diego court will be required to make an appointment first.



Starting today, March 1, the San Diego Superior Court's three Traffic Court locations are only accepting pre-scheduled appointments for any courtroom appearance, including the initial appearance date written on a traffic citation.



Court officials said the East, North and South Traffic Divisions are switching to the appointment-only policy.



The move, which follows the Central Traffic Court's system, is designed to make the traffic court appearance process more efficient.



For more information, including how to make an appointment, click here.