San Diego County's first cannabis lounge set to open in April

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — These booths, countertops, and uber-unique bathrooms look like the beginnings of a nice restaurant. Instead, it’s coming together to make the first public space in San Diego County where people can consume cannabis products.

“We’re setting the bar for what lounges ought to be in California,” said CEO Alex Ayon.

Ayon gave me a tour of his cannabis lounge in National City called Sessions by the Bay.

“No lounge in California is on this level,” Ayon said.

The first floor is similar to any regular cannabis dispensary.

“On the shelves we’ll have all the different cannabis products,” Ayon said.

The second floor has the lounge, with seating for people to hang out or order food while also consuming cannabis.

“Servers will have a menu they can provide you with cannabis goods and for non-cannabis goods as well. Regular meals and non-alcoholic cocktails.”

Ayon applied to open a cannabis lounge in National City back in 2022 and his project was approved the next year. But it wasn't until this January when the state legalized cannabis lounges offering their own food and drink. Sessions by the Bay is now the only business in the county with the license to do this.

“They wanted to allow just one to see how it went and they selected us for that.”

Ayon hopes to expand the business even more as time passes. There’s a rooftop space that could add a third floor to his operation. The first two levels are set to officially open the weekend of 4/20.