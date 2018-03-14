San Diego County students participate in National School Walkout Day to protest gun violence
Jermaine Ong
11:20 AM, Mar 14, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Students from dozens of San Diego County schools walked out of classes Wednesday morning as part of a nationally organized event to protest gun violence in the U.S. and to honor the 17 victims in the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
National School Walkout Day began early Wednesday morning with hundreds of walkouts on the East Coast, including at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of last month’s mass shooting.
The walkouts began at 10 a.m. local time and most were set to last for 17 minutes -- one minute for each victim in the Florida shooting.
In San Diego County, numerous schools held walkouts and rallies in remembrance of the shooting victims and to spur change in national gun legislation.
Many county schools worked with their school districts to organize walkouts.
High schoolers weren't the only students participating in the walkout. Southwestern College's Associated Student Organization sent a tweet asking for Southwestern students to take part in the walkout. In the message that was retweeted by Southwestern College's official account, the organization asked that students wear orange and walk out for 17 minutes to honor the Parkland victims.
At San Diego State University, volunteers expressed the importance of voting in order to spark change to gun laws. Volunteers were at the campus to register students to vote.
The walkouts raised a number of questions about possible punishments for students. While schools can punish students, many have said they would not as long as students aren't being disruptive. The Supreme Court ruled students don't "shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate" in the Tinker V. Des Moines case.
Many have also posed the question of whether or not walking out of school could hurt their chances of getting into college. Many colleges, such as Yale, Tulane and UCLA, have said walking out won't affect their chances of getting into the schools.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that they were aware of the walkouts and respect “everyone’s right to express themselves in a peaceful and respectful manner.”
“On Wednesday, March 14th, students and faculty at schools across the nation are expected to walkout to mark one month since the deadly shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is aware several schools in our jurisdictions will be participating in the #ENOUGH National School Walkout. We respect everyone's right to express themselves in a peaceful and respectful manner. We would ask that students and administrators communicate with their local law enforcement particularly if they will be leaving campus to ensure their safety navigating roadways and the well-being of drivers and pedestrians. For our students: please respect the instructions of school officials and if you hear any threats of violence or even potential violence, we encourage you to talk to one of our Sheriff's School Resource Deputies. The Sheriff's Department takes every threat seriously. In addition, students can call the anonymous Crime Stoppers Students Speaking Out tip line at (888) 580-8477. Students, parents and the public can also call the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.”
Other county schools that took part in the walkout:
Canyon Crest Academy (San Diego)
El Camino High School (Oceanside)
Hoover High School (San Diego)
Olympian High School (Chula Vista)
Pacific Trails Middle School (San Diego)
Patrick Henry High School (San Diego)
The Preuss Schools UCSD (La Jolla)
Rancho Bernardo High School (Rancho Bernardo)
Roosevelt Middle School (San Diego)
San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts (San Diego)
University City High School (San Diego)
Valhalla High School (El Cajon)