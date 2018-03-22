San Diego County sheriff's deputy arrested in Riverside County on suspicion of child molestation

(KGTV) - A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Riverside County this week on suspicion of child molestation, according to law enforcement records.



Riverside County jail records show 40-year-old Sam Thomas Knight was taken into custody Wednesday in the county. He was booked into jail on charges of lewd/lascivious acts on a child under 14 (felony); lewd/lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force (felony); and annoying/molesting children (misdemeanor).



Bail for Knight was set at $65,000.



Details on what led to Knight’s arrest were not immediately disclosed.



The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department had no comment on Knight’s arrest and referred any questions about his case to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.