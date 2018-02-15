San Diego County sheriff's deputies search for man accused of trying to kidnap woman

(KGTV) - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man suspected of trying to kidnap a woman in the Warner Springs area.



According to San Diego County sheriff's officials, the incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 29000 block of state Route 79.



Sheriff's officials said the 29-year-old woman was getting out of her car to check her mail when a man she did not know grabbed her and tried to pull her into his truck, which was described as a late 1990s model pickup that is possibly a Ford Ranger.



The woman told officials she fought the man off and he then drove away. She said the man "followed her from the scene for some distance and then he continued driving westbound on state Route 76 toward Valley Center."



Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries but has since been released.



The woman described the suspected attacker as white, between 30-40 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has dark eyes, strong body odor and rotting missing teeth, she said.



She told sheriff's officials the man had on a black beanie, black jacket, gray shirt, dark pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.



Anyone with information on this case is urged to call sheriff's Deputy Alvin Vasquez at 760-782-3353 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.