San Diego County robbery suspects dubbed 'Grinch Bandits'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is calling two men wanted for a series of armed robberies “The Grinch Bandits”.

On Friday night San Diego Police said the men struck again, hitting a liquor store in the 5100 block of Robinwood Road in Bonita and the 9100 block of Jamacha Road in Spring Valley.

Since October the men have held up stores in San Diego, Spring Valley, El Cajon and National City.

In each robbery, the first man would point a shotgun at the clerk and demand cash while the second took money from the register.

The first man is described as African-American, 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds with an athletic build. The second suspect is only described as African-American and about 5’9”.

The Sheriff’s Department said the men should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, officials want you to call 911.