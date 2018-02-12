San Diego County Medical Examiner releases details about former North Korean prisoner's death

Police reached out to Gomes’ mother, who said her son had sent an email to 200 individuals and corporations advising that he had been raped, robbed, humiliated and manipulated. The email said the addressees could have what they wanted from him if he was euthanized and cremated.
While teaching in China in 2010, Gomes walked across a river into North Korea. He was sentenced to hard labor and attempted suicide in pri son, his mother told investigators. Gomes was released after eight months through humanitarian efforts by the Carter Foundation.