San Diego County leaders unveil plan to battle drug addiction

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County officials are stepping up their efforts to tackle the growing problem of drug addiction.



With the opioid crisis hitting the San Diego region hard, officials plan to devote more money and resources towards the Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) Treatment Delivery System.



Through the SUDs plan, the county will expand services available for low-income citizens in an attempt to serve more communities. The county will also increase spending from $54.6 million to $179.6 million to address opioid and other substance abuse disorders.



Ahead of Monday morning's official announcement, county leaders said: “SUDs deaths, driven by factors that include mental health, homelessness, addictions to opioids and other drugs and San Diego's location as an epicenter for opioid smuggling, are on the rise. Increases are occurring despite the effectiveness of evidence-based treatments and continuing intervention from law enforcement. By offering a full continuum of SUDs benefits modeled after American Society of Addiction Medicine criteria, federal and local funds can be tapped to ensure Drug Medi-Cal enrollees and the uninsured will have access to the care and services tailored to their specific needs to ensure a sustainable and successful recovery.”



Officials said there has been a surge in the number of drug overdose deaths in San Diego County due to an influx of the drug Fentanyl, which can be 50 times more powerful than heroin.



Another drug, Carfentanil, is 100 times more powerful, with a tiny dose enough to kill.