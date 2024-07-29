San Diego considers crackdown on pedicabs after complaints

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sitting on the back of a pedicab on hot, busy days sounds like a good plan. It’s a fun and easy way to get to your destination quickly. It’s perfect for people like the Delgados, who spent the whole day at Comic-Con. But the family says the bill at the end of their trip ruined the whole experience.

“It was less than a minute drive, maybe one block. And then he says, ‘It’s $30 a person,’ and I was like, ‘That’s a lot and we didn’t know that’s what you were charging,’” said Glenda Delgado.

City leaders say this is a common complaint. Some riders don't ask about pricing right away or don't realize that it’s per person.

“I was thinking maybe $10. Sixty is a lot for a one-minute ride,” Delgado said.

A new ordinance would change the game, requiring drivers to provide an invoice with clear pricing prior to beginning the ride. It would also ban speakers on pedicabs to prevent amplified music late at night.

Pedicab driver Shaun Swift said the music is a big part of the experience.

“Mainly who’s going to lose out is the passengers,” Swift said. “Those are the funnest rides for them. Often I let the passengers hook their phone to my Bluetooth and they just DJ their own music. I have the volume knob so if it gets too loud, I can lower it on them.”

The law already prohibits pedicab drivers from playing sounds that can be heard from 50 feet away. The hope is that this total ban will make enforcement easier, but Swift said it’s not necessary.

“I mean, you go through Little Italy now, most guys are driving through with barely any music,” Swift said.

The ordinance passed through the transportation committee on Wednesday and will go before the City Council in September.

