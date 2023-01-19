San Diego Community College District expands eligibility for free tuition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More students than ever are now eligible for free community college education. The San Diego Promise grant has expanded to include people who want to continue their education after some time away from school.

Five years ago, Julia Kogan started a new chapter in life. She had just moved to San Diego from Ukraine. She didn't speak English, and she had her first child.

“I dreamed about the best future for my daughter,” Kogan said.

After some time adjusting, Kogan signed up for english classes at the San Diego Continuing College of Education, a part of the San Diego Community College District. She didn't think of pursuing a degree past that, until now.

“For me it means the best future here, the best opportunity,” Kogan said.

Students at her college are among those now eligible to receive the San Diego Promise grant. That means free tuition for a student’s first two years at San Diego City, Mesa, or Miramar Colleges. It’s a grant funded by the state.

“The new legislation provides access to our adult learners," said Andrew Luke Menchaca, the Dean of Outreach for the San Diego Community College District. "That’s the biggest change.”

Previously, the Promise grant was limited to students attending college for the first time. Starting this year, most adults returning to college can qualify.

“Even if they’ve been working for 30 years and they’ve never been to college a day in their life, now’s the time. We can help them now,” Menchaca said.

This gives new opportunities to students like Kogan who want to find meaningful careers, she’s working toward becoming a medical assistant.

“For me it’s more important to receive more for my family for me," Kogan said."To be the best representer of my college and my country.”

Promise grant applications are open now until August.

Eligibility includes:



First time college students

Students who have not been in a San Diego Community college for three or more semesters

Special populations: students in the College of Continuing Education, foster students, veterans, undocumented students

Requirements:

