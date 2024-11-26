San Diego collects donations for Lebanese civilians displaced by Israeli airstrikes

LA JOLLA (KGTV) — One conflict in the Middle East could end before Thanksgiving. On Tuesday, Israeli leaders will vote on a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group in the south of Lebanon. The Israel-Hezbollah conflict has a long history, but tensions escalated significantly since the war in Gaza began.

Hezbollah has launched thousands of rockets into northern Israel, forcing more than 60,000 people to evacuate. In retaliation, Israel’s ground invasion and air strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 3,000 people and injured tens of thousands of others. People in San Diego and across the state are looking to help civilians caught in the crossfire, including Ghada Kadri, the President of the House of Lebanon.

Bags and boxes filled with donated winter items are stacked inside Kadri’s garage in La Jolla. All of it is going to families sleeping on the streets in Lebanon, left with nowhere to go after Israeli airstrikes destroyed their homes.

“What would it be like for people who don’t have a home right now?”

“Extremely cold, especially for the kids. That’s what’s heartbreaking is the children. All children deserve warmth, love.”

According to the United Nations, more than one million Lebanese people have been displaced from the conflict. Kadri says her own family lives near the destruction.

“My village itself was bombed, sadly. But I always say that rocks are rocks. It can be rebuilt. As long as the people are okay. That’s what we care about.”

Kadri opened her home up for donations about a month ago, her friend Jessy Antonios-Sfier helped collect items. Jessy says the response from the community was overwhelming.

“I’m grateful for everyone. And I was surprised that it was not only the Lebanese people that helped. I have a lot of American friends that helped.”

The donations are first going to Orange County where an organization called Cali for Leb will put them on a shipping container and send them off to Lebanon. Cali for Leb says they've received around 18,000 items from donors across the state. Their shipment combines many small acts of kindness to make a big impact.

Click here to donate to Cali for Leb.