San Diego City Council to vote on pipeline location for wastewater

University City resident Ruth DeSantis added that neighbors are concerned over traffic, noise, property values, and even smells seeping out of vents. There's a middle school, park, and hundreds of homes nearby.
The City says it took various measures to minimize health and safety hazards, although some impacts like noise and traffic are unavoidable during construction.
San Diego spokesman Jerry McCormick added that sewage geysers would not be possible under the pipeline system.
Community groups in University City are now teaming up with those in Clairemont to fight the project.
The city is aiming to have about a third of its water supply be reclaimed water by 2035. That would help combat shortages and price increases.