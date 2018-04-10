San Diego City Council to vote on pipeline location for wastewater

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A vote will take place at City Hall Tuesday on the location of a high-pressure underground pipeline to move sewage from San Diego's Morena treatment plant to a facility in Miramar.

The City Council is proposing to put the pipe under a hilly route beneath some of the busiest intersections in Clairemont and University City.

Some residents are pushing back against the city's proposal, saying the line would have the potential to spew raw sewage into their communities.

University City resident Ruth DeSantis added that neighbors are concerned over traffic, noise, property values, and even smells seeping out of vents. There's a middle school, park, and hundreds of homes nearby.

The City says it took various measures to minimize health and safety hazards, although some impacts like noise and traffic are unavoidable during construction.

San Diego spokesman Jerry McCormick added that sewage geysers would not be possible under the pipeline system.

Community groups in University City are now teaming up with those in Clairemont to fight the project.

The city is aiming to have about a third of its water supply be reclaimed water by 2035. That would help combat shortages and price increases.