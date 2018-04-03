San Diego church becomes 'sanctuary congregation' amid immigration debate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Hillcrest church has decided to become a “sanctuary” church amid the ongoing debate over immigration.



Members at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego (4190 Front Street) voted in favor of becoming a “sanctuary congregation.”



Church officials said the vote came after a “long process to learn how to support local immigrants and protect families from separation.”







The church’s decision comes as President Trump pushes for new legislation to crack down on illegal immigration.



CNN reported the Justice Department is imposing new quotas for immigration judges that the DOJ says will speed up deportation decisions.



Among the new requirements: Immigration judges will be required to complete at least 700 immigration cases per year.