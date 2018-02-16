San Diego boy asks for public's help to find father's murderer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The son of a San Diego murder victim made a plea Friday for the public to help find his father’s killer.

Salvador Hernandez, 26, was shot and killed February 16, 2008, in Oak Park.

He and a woman were sitting in a parked car on Seifert St. near Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 3:30 a.m. when a pickup truck pulled alongside their car and someone inside opened fire.

The woman recovered from her bullet wounds but Hernandez died, San Diego Police said.

During a news conference outside police headquarters, family and friends, including Hernandez's mother, sister and 12-year-old son Angel spoke about their loss.

"Please if anyone has any information, I'm begging you, I never knew him," sobbed

Angel, before turning to his grandmother for comfort.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers, 888-580-8477, and the San Diego Police Homicide Unit, 619-531-2293, are requesting public tips with more information to find the killer. You can remain anonymous.

"Any little bit of information could be the information we need to solve this case," said Lt. Mike Holden.

10News Anchor Lindsey Peña has the family's pleas for answers on 10News at 5 p.m.