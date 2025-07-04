San Diego beaches packed during a sunny Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego beaches were filled with people on Thursday as perfect weather conditions drew crowds to the coastline for Fourth of July celebrations.

By mid-morning, Mission and Pacific beaches were already packed with canopies and tents as visitors arrived early to claim their spots for the day.

"It's perfect today, the sun is out, it's gorgeous," Claudia Roberts said.

Beachgoers brought the red and white decorations while clear skies provided the blue for a patriotic color scheme along the shore.

"Everybody's having a good time. I think the weather has a lot to do with it," Diane Schmitz said.

Families enjoyed traditional beach activities throughout the morning and afternoon, making the most of the holiday.

"Boogie boarding, kids can't make enough sand castles, awesome fourth," Patrick Fithen said.

The day wasn't without safety concerns. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for San Diego County beaches until Saturday evening, warning about dangerous rip currents and elevated surf.

"Some of the best waves I've seen in a very long time," George Halgedahl said.

Halgedahl also mentioned another safety reminder from beach authorities. "We actually were warned about digging too deep of a hole just now, if you can actually believe that. So I guess that means we are having extra fun," he said.

The sunny weather meant early arrivals for many beachgoers hoping to secure parking and good spots on the sand.

"It's pretty busy but we got here pretty early," Chris Savage said.

"About 6:30 I started seeing it fill up," Fithen said.

Some visitors planned to leave early to avoid traffic congestion later in the day.

"We're old, we don't have the bathing suits and the skin cancer," Roberts said.

Despite the crowds and logistics of a beach day, visitors agreed the effort was worthwhile to be part of the collective celebration.

"There's been a lot of stuff going on in the world lately but today's the day we can all be together and celebrate being Americans. And hanging out on the beach and doing what we love to do," Savage said.

