San Diego-based General Dynamics NASSCO looking to hire new workers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Local shipbuilding company General Dynamics NASSCO is hosting a job fair Friday as part of an effort to increase its workforce.



The company says it is looking to add as many as 800 to 1,000 new employees over the next year “to help meet the construction demands of its U.S. Navy and commercial customers.”



According to the company, those interested in jobs will not need to have previous shipyard experience to apply. The company says it will provide a “company-paid eight-week training program to all new trade employees.”



The job fair will be held at San Diego City College’s Arts and Humanities building from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.







The event is a partnership between General Dynamics NASSCO, San Diego City College’s Centers for Applied Competitive Technologies (CACT) and the San Diego Community College District.