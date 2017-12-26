San Diego-based Border Patrol agent dies in crash in Orange County

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Family and friends are remembering Alex Franco, a San Diego-based Border Patrol agent killed in an off-duty crash in Orange County.

Franco, 35, died Saturday, Dec. 23 when his motorcycle drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with a truck on Ortega Highway, according to the OC Register.

Agent Franco joined the U.S. Border Patrol in February 2009.

“On behalf of the San Diego Sector and the entire Border Patrol family, our sincerest condolences and prayers are with the family and friends of Agent Franco during this very difficult time,” wrote Public Affairs Officer Tekae Michael.

The truck’s driver was not arrested, the OC Register reported.

A YouCaring fundraiser shows Franco is survived by his wife Jo, son Alex Jr., and daughter Evelyn.