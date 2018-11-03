San Diegans run to raise money for paralyzed Navy veteran

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s approaching one year since a San Diego Navy Sailor was hurt in an explosion while on deployment, leaving him paralyzed.

Saturday, community members rallied together to support wounded sailor, Kenton Stacy, on his journey to recovery.

Hundreds of people gathered in Liberty Station for the Stacy Strong 5k.

“We feel very blessed,” says Kenton Stacy’s wife, Lindsey. “All the love and support we’ve seen over the last year just has been amazing.”

The event had live music, a silent auction, and awards for race winners.

During this time last year, the Navy EOD tech was deployed in Afghanistan when an IED exploded while he was clearing out a hospital. The explosion left him paralyzed from the neck down.

“It’s definitely been a very hard year… There’s been highs, there’s been lows,” says Lindsey Stacy.

Her husband has not made it home from the hospital just yet but, today he was transported and joined family and friends at the event.

“I just think he feels so blessed," she added.

The funds for the event will go to the EOD warrior foundation. The organization provides financial assistance and resources to wounded active duty service members and veterans.

Stacy’s “Alive Day” anniversary is November 9.