San Diegans prepare for the hottest temperatures of the year

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV)—San Diego will bake this week under the hottest temperatures of the year.

An excessive heat watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning to Friday night.

At the weekly farmers market in San Marcos, vendors are doing what they can to stay cool.

Alfredo Garcia owns Dropouts Pizza. Rain, shine, or triple-digit heat, you'll find him at his booth.

"Out here until seven in front of this hot 600-degree oven when it gets to full temp all because we love the public," said Garcia.

But the public doesn't always love the heat.

"Really, if it's too hot or too cold, everybody stays home, so it's kind of bad for business," said Garcia.

Vendors are doing what they can to stay comfortable, such as setting up umbrellas or bringing portable fans.

"I have a bit of difficulty accommodating the heat, but this comes in handy here at the markets," Adrian Mandujano says.

He wouldn't be able to work without his portable fan.

"It's like a portable AC unit. It's a lot stronger, though;& you fill it up, and it's a built-in mister as well."

SDG&E is reminding customers to conserve energy. The utility recommends that you avoid using significant appliances in the evening from 4-9 and set thermostats to 78 degrees.

California hasn't had a Flex Alert since 2022, when it had eleven that summer. A utility spokesman says the grid is in good shape, but it's always best to prepare for the possibility of a power outage.

"A lot of battery storage technology has come online in the last two years, and that really has helped to give us the sustenance that we need during these critical peak times," said Wagner.

Back at the farmers market, Garcia handles the heat with humor.

"I didn't check the weather today until I got here, and I started burning and melting away. I was about fifty more pounds when I first got here, but now I'm a little bit lighter," laughed Garcia.

