Same-sex couple says school discouraged their son's application

(KGTV) A same-sex couple says a staffer from a private school in Solana Beach told them to not submit their son’s application.

Matthew Bosse and Joe Mosca are looking at middle schools for their 10-year-old son.

They say Garrett earns exceptional grades and is as much a musician as he is a lacrosse player so several friends referred them to Santa Fe Christian Schools in Solana Beach.

Bosse says during a phone call he told the SFCS staff member that he was married to a man.

“That’s when she essentially said the values that are taught at the home are the values that are taught at school and we don’t think your family would be a good match,” said Bosse.

The family regularly attends an Episcopalian church and says they’re a same-sex couple with Christian values.

“You never expect to encounter such over discrimination,” said Mosca, who is also the Deputy Mayor of Encinitas.

Since Santa Fe Christian Schools is private and receives no public funding, it does not have to follow state or federal anti-discrimination laws.

In a statement to 10News SFCS wrote:

"While we do not provide details on matters involving students or prospective students, I can say that our policy is to encourage the family of any student committed to academic excellence and spiritual development to apply. As a matter of practice, we do not attempt to persuade or dissuade prospective families from applying. At the same time, as part of the admissions process, we make clear to prospective applicants that they will be joining a Bible-based community designed to disciple students to embrace biblical truth. This is our mission and our purpose, and a vital component of the SFCS experience.”

Bossa and Mosca say they have no ill-will towards SFCS, but they are sharing their account in order to start a dialogue.

“We hope that they do some introspection,” said Bosse, “really, they discriminated against our son.”