SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Thousands of San Diegans will take part Saturday in an event to honor North County murder victim, Chelsea King.

Chelsea, a student at Poway High School, was killed by John Gardner while jogging near Lake Hodges in 2010.

The King family created the Chelsea’s Light Foundation in her honor.

Saturday’s run will take place in Balboa Park. For more information, click HERE.