Roommate identifies Ramona shooting victim as young man from Ukraine

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - The young man found shot to death in a Ramona home was identified by his roommate Monday as a resident of Ukraine.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies got a 911 call reporting Sunday at 8 p.m. reporting shots fired near the home on Wood Rock Lane. They found the victim dead inside.

Four people live in the home, including Ben Ledbetter. He said the victim, a 20-year-old man, worked for Ledbetter's mobile detailing business for four years. Ledbetter believes he is being targeted and said someone killed his best friend out of anger.

"He's 100 percent good. His heart is strong, his will is strong. His attitude was positive. You couldn't kill a better person. He was the best person you could ever know," Ledbetter said.

The victim's name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Deputies shut down the area near the home until 1 p.m. Monday to search for evidence. Ledbetter told 10News that detectives took his phone, truck and clothes as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321 or 858-565-5200.