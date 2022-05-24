San Diego leaders propose resolutions supporting abortion access

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego City Council and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors are trying to pass two separate resolutions aimed at protecting a women’s right to choose.

Both groups believe that they each have a responsibility to show visitors and those that live here that both they will always have reproductive freedoms and access to abortion

“No matter what happens with the Supreme Court ruling reproductive rights,” Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, some city council members shared their newest resolution to be proposed to the council.

It reads they believe that abortion is healthcare and hopes to continue providing safe and legal abortion options equitably.

“In a nation where black women are three times more likely to die while giving birth eliminating access to abortion care on our own terms,” Council President Pro-tem Monica Montgomery Steppe said.

Those present at city hall believed the potential for Roe v Wade to be overturned sets a scary precedent for other potentially controversial legislation. They hope the city council makes a clear stand now that in San Diego, someone seeking care can do so safely.

“We will never turn away any patient in need no matter where you’re coming from,” Darrah Johnson of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest said.

The San Diego Board of Supervisors is also discussing the passing of a resolution of their own. It asks the board to formally support efforts to enshrine in the California constitution a person’s right to choose whether or not to give birth.

Supervisor Nora Vargas and Supervisor Terra Lawson Remer, who brought this resolution to the forefront, hope this will ensure no doubt about the right to an abortion in our state and our county.

While abortion remains legal in California, local leaders want to ensure that even if 50 years of precedent were to be turned over.

San Diego’s stance never wavers.

Both the city and county have yet to approve their respective resolutions. As far as the county board of supervisor’s resolution, if approved, it will be moving on to both houses of the California legislature, where it will need a two-thirds vote by June. Then come November, voters could see the abortion amendment on the ballot.

The San Diego Board of Supervisors should be discussing their resolution closer to 2 p.m.