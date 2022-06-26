Pro abortion rights rally held outside Escondido City Hall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of abortion rights activists gathered outside Escondido City Hall on Saturday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Many shared with ABC 10News that even though Californians will continue to have access to abortion, it was important for them to show up to help advocate for equal access nationwide.

“It’s something I fought for back in the 70s and now they’re taking it away…it’s just devastating,” said Georgine Tomasi.

Protesters took turns sharing emotional speeches and their personal reasons for taking part in Saturday's demonstration.

“I think of my wife…we have a four year old now but what if she were to have some kind of complication during pregnancy,” said Kwane X.

Organizers shared they plan to continue fighting for abortion rights until they've been restored across the country.

"The goal is full legalization…nothing less. We deserve bodily autonomy,” said organizer Tori Barron.

