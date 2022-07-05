SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It has been over a week since the Roe v. Wade decision.

Monday, hundreds of people marched through San Diego's Balboa Park. Many of them say they are marching for their rights in this country. But it's something they say are not guaranteed.

Sierra Tillman is a member of an organization called Party for Socialism and Liberation. "Obviously I think people are seeing the hypocrisy about this country, this holiday celebrating freedom and independence," she said.

That's what Tillman says inspired her to help organize the march.

"We believe all of these issues that we are facing like the one right now with abortion rights. The attack on trans rights and LGBTQ rights. The core root of that is capitalism," she added.

Many of the marchers were not members of the organization. They were there support the cause and share their story.

Victoria Abrenica says, with the help of Planned Parenthood she got an abortion when she was 21 years old.

"Having access to an abortion was really important for me because it allowed me to go to college. It allowed me to go to work and do the stuff that I love," she said.

The organizers say they will keep holding these types of events here in San Diego County until abortion is legal in every state.