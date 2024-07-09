Reward offered for info on dog found zip-tied, abandoned in Malibu Canyon

MALIBU, Calif. (CNS) - A reward offer more than doubled Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who abandoned a German shepherd in a remote area of Malibu Creek Canyon with zip ties around its mouth and neck.

The animal-advocacy group In Defense of Animals on Monday announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the dog's abandonment. According to IDA, the group Peace 4 Animals and some members of the public donated an additional $5,100 in reward funds for information leading to a conviction.

The German shepherd was found by hikers around 7:45 p.m. on July 4. They were able to remove the zip ties and summoned law enforcement and county animal control officials.

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control officials said in a statement the dog -- a 7-year-old male who has since been named Argon -- was found about 250 feet down the side of the road near the 500 block of North Malibu Canyon Road.

In Defense of Animals & Peace 4 Animals are offering a combined reward of $7,600 for info leading to the arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for abusing and abandoning a German shepherd in a remote area near Malibu Creek Canyon.https://t.co/zd454jiPxM pic.twitter.com/RWjNwf92dX — In Defense Of Animals (@IDAUSA) July 9, 2024

"The dog had a lot of inflammation, and warts/skin tags on the stomach and groin area," according to the agency. "The (animal control) officer suspected the dog had been exposed to poison oak."

Argon was taken to Palmdale Animal Care Center for medical treatment then taken to the county's Agoura Animal Center.

"Based on a work up from our vet, we unfortunately believe that he has lymphoma," according to county Animal Care. "We are arranging for further testing at an oncologist ASAP for a full work up so we know what we're dealing with and what his prognosis is. If it's treatable, we have the resources through our nonprofit partners to treat him, and can put him in foster care."

One of the people who found the animal told KTLA5 in an email that he and a friend were rock climbing when they discovered the dog and were able to gain his trust enough to remove the zip ties.

"He is such a sweet dog," the climber told the station. "He allowed my friend and I to pet him and he gently ate our food out of our hands."

He said the person who abandoned the dog "left him stranded, down a hill in the middle of nowhere off the side of the road. They left him suffering. They left him for dead."

Fleur Dawes, communications director for In Defense of Animals, said in a statement the group is grateful for the hikers' actions in saving the dog, but added, "our efforts must continue."

"This dog was left to suffer and die in a remote location," Dawes said in a statement. "We urge anyone with information about this cruel act to come forward. We are determined to find the person responsible for this horrific abuse and hold them accountable since they are a danger to others."

Katie Cleary, founder of Peace 4 Animals, said in a statement, "This cruel and heartless act of abandoning an innocent German Shepherd in scorching temperatures with his mouth zip-tied over the 4th of July weekend is reprehensible. The individual responsible must be swiftly and decisively brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law."

Dawes asked anyone with information to contact IDA at 415-879-6879.

