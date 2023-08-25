Retired police sgt. targeted wife in mass shooting at Orange County bar

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KGTV) — Flowers now sit near a beloved biker bar where four people, including a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday night.

"It's really sad and it's shocking,” said Denise Baldwin, who has lived down the street from the Cook's Corner bar and restaurant in Trabuco Canyon for 30 years.

Baldwin said she heard helicopters flying above her house Wednesday night and turned to her community’s Facebook page to learn what had happened.

The Orange County Sheriff said four people including the gunman, who is a retired Ventura Police Department sergeant, were killed. Six others were injured by the gunfire.

The sheriff’s department said deputies shot John Snowling, who had fired at his wife inside the bar.

The two were going through a divorce that wasn’t yet finalized.

She was in the hospital and conscious Thursday afternoon, but a woman she was with died after being hit, officials said.

Snowling started firing at random people after shooting his wife and went outside to his truck to get two more guns, the sheriff’s department said.

The tragedy is the 465th mass shooting this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

"You almost don't get over one before the next one happens, and it's sad,” Baldwin told ABC 10 News reporter Austin Grabish.

Officials said Snowling had four guns in total, and they were obtained legally while he was in law enforcement.