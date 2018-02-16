Residents sound off at water meter misreading forum

(KGTV) - People who believe they were a part of San Diego’s water meter reading debacle got a chance to get some answers from City of San Diego officials Thursday night.

Hundreds crowded into the Mira Mesa Senior Center for City Council-member Chris Cate’s Q&A forum on the water meter misreadings and subsequent over-billings.

“It’s about trying to earn the trust back from the people,” said Cate on the meeting along with the oncoming audit of more than 250,000 water meters in San Diego.

“I think people need to feel comfortable knowing that their meters actually can get read and read correctly,” added Cate

Last week, the City of San Diego admitted 343 customers in a pool of a little more than 2,000 had their water meters incorrectly read in the communities of Rancho Bernardo, Ranch Penasquitos, Carmel Valley and Mira Mesa.

Water utility officials said it’s their plan to send out the refund checks in the next three to thirty days.