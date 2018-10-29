Residents oppose plan to turn Point Loma canyon into affordable housing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A petition was launched to stop a proposed housing project in a Point Loma canyon.



The San Diego Housing Commission owns a roughly five-acre area of land off Nimitz and Famosa boulevards, and the commission is now considering a plan to build 78 affordable housing units on that property.



However, opponents said Famosa Canyon has steep canyon walls and drainage issues that make it almost impossible to build on.



The group Save Famosa Canyon said they are hoping to save what they call the last piece of park space in the community.



The area had been open for residents to use as walking and bike paths, but in March, there were liability and insurance issues over a popular dirt bike track used by kids in the canyon.



Residents agreed to temporarily stay off the track until the issue was resolved, but now they are hoping the commission will reconsider completely closing off the site.



Residents argued that the canyon is the wrong place for homes, adding that it would increase traffic to the area and get rid of the only free space of land that’s left.



Save Famosa Canyon has been collecting signatures in an attempt to get the San Diego City Council to take action and stop the potential construction.



The group’s goal is to collect 21,000 signatures.