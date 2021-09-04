Watch
News

Actions

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 30 California children are stuck in Afghanistan after traveling to the country to see their relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and US forces left, according to school districts where the kids are enrolled. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)
Afghanistan-Immigrant Families
Posted at 10:04 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 13:04:05-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran-led rescue groups say the Biden administration’s estimate that no more than 200 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and also overlooks hundreds of others they consider to be equally American: permanent legal residents with green cards.

Some groups say they continue to be contacted by American citizens in Afghanistan who had not previously registered with the U.S. Embassy.

As for green card holders, they have lived in the U.S. for years and often have children who are U.S. citizens. Yet the administration says it does not have an estimate on the number of permanent residents in Afghanistan.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY