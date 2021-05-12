Watch
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer pitches tax cut plan for California

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer speaks during a news conference in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles.
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 12, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Republican Kevin Faulconer wants to eliminate state income taxes for households making up to $100,000 as part of a proposal to make California more affordable for the middle class.

Faulconer is running in the expected recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

He unveiled his plan Wednesday as Newsom is on a statewide tour about his $100 billion pandemic recovery plan.

Faulconer wants to give every Californian making less than $1 million a state income tax cut. He would need approval from the Democratic-led Legislature to enact the plan if he won the recall.

