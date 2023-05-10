Reported downed aircraft near San Clemente Island prompts search-and-rescue effort

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A search was launched Wednesday morning after an aircraft carrying three people reportedly went down near San Clemente Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

In a tweet at 8:51 a.m., U.S. Coast Guard Southern California officials said, “A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew has launched for search and rescue efforts for the report of a downed aircraft with 3 persons on board 1 mile SW of San Clemente Island.”

ABC 10News reached out to Coast Guard officials, but they did not provide any additional information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.