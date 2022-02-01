Report: SeaWorld offers to buy Cedar Fair, company that owns Knott's Berry Farm and other theme parks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – SeaWorld is potentially making a move to expand by reportedly offering to buy the company that owns numerous theme parks across the U.S., including Knott's Berry Farm in Orange County.

In a statement, Ohio-based Cedar Fair confirmed that they received “an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.”

Bloomberg, citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” reported Tuesday that SeaWorld offered to purchase Cedar Fair for $3.4 billion.

The company responded to the SeaWorld offer in their statement: “Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, the CedarFair Board of Directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its unitholders. Cedar Fair unitholders do not need to take any action at this time.”

SeaWorld officials did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

Cedar Fair currently operates 17 theme parks and water parks, and 11 hotels around the U.S. and Canada. The company’s California theme park properties are Knott’s Berry Farm/Soak City in Buena Park and California’s Great America in Santa Clara.

SeaWorld Entertainment's parks include SeaWorld San Diego and Sesame Place San Diego.