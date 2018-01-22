San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar to run for Darrell Issa's congressional seat
Issa announced he would not seek re-election
Jermaine Ong
1:20 PM, Jan 22, 2018
7 mins ago
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Another candidate has joined the race to replace outgoing Rep. Darrell Issa -- San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.
Gaspar, a Republican who represents San Diego County's District 3, has taken steps for her candidacy, including the creation of a fundraising committee with the Federal Election Commission for her Congressional push. She also had meetings last week with congressional leaders.
Earlier this month, Gaspar, the former mayor of Encinitas, was named chair of the Board of Supervisors. She defeated Dave Roberts in 2016 for the District 3 seat.
Gaspar has received support for her congressional run from Republicans such as San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and Orange County-based Rep. Ed Royce.