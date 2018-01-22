SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Another candidate has joined the race to replace outgoing Rep. Darrell Issa -- San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.

Gaspar, a Republican who represents San Diego County's District 3, has taken steps for her candidacy, including the creation of a fundraising committee with the Federal Election Commission for her Congressional push. She also had meetings last week with congressional leaders.



Earlier this month, Gaspar, the former mayor of Encinitas, was named chair of the Board of Supervisors. She defeated Dave Roberts in 2016 for the District 3 seat.



Gaspar has received support for her congressional run from Republicans such as San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilman Scott Sherman and Orange County-based Rep. Ed Royce.



Issa, who represents the 49th Congressional District that covers coastal areas of San Diego County and a part of Orange County, announced on Jan. 10 that he would not seek re-election.



Issa was widely considered the most vulnerable incumbent in the House going into the 2018 election.



Gaspar joins Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, Board of Equalization Chair Diane Harkey and San Marcos attorney Josh Schoonover as Republicans vying for Issa's seat.



They will run against four Democrats, including Col. Doug Applegate, who barely lost to Issa in 2016. Also in the running are Democrats Sarah Jacobs, Mike Levine and Paul Kerr.



The state has an open primary in June, and the top two vote-getters will move on to the final in November.



Issa has not commented on a report that he is considering running for Rep. Duncan Hunter's 50th Congressional District seat.