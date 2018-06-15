Report: Porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had affair with Trump, bringing tour to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Stephanie Clifford, the 39-year-old porn actress known as Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with President Trump in 2006, will come to San Diego in November as part of her nationwide strip-club tour, it was reported Friday.



Clifford, 39, is scheduled to perform at Expose strip club in Kearny Mesa on Nov. 16 and 17 as part of her "Make America Horny Again" tour, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Tickets will cost $50 each for the roughly two-hour shows, which are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. on both dates.



Clifford, previously well known in the adult film industry, rose to national prominence in January when it was reported that Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 before the 2016 election to stay quiet about an affair with Trump. Several media outlets subsequently published new and old interviews with Clifford in which she said the one-time sexual encounter happened just months after now-First Lady Melania Trump had given birth to the president's youngest son, Barron.



Cohen initially denied the affair and the payment, but later admitted he made the payment, saying he did so from his personal account without the knowledge of then-candidate Trump. The president's new personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said in May that Trump reimbursed Cohen for the payment to Clifford, contradicting an earlier statement in which the president denied knowing about the payment.



In March, Clifford filed a lawsuit against Trump, claiming the non- disclosure agreement she signed was invalid because Trump never signed it. Clifford has been locked in a legal battle with Cohen and Trump ever since, with the saga playing out in courtrooms and in the press. During all this, Clifford launched her national tour, the title of which alludes to Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.



Dino Palmiotto, owner of Expose, told the Union-Tribune that getting Clifford to come to San Diego was a "rare deal" because "she's really, really tough to get."