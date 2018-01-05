Report of student with a knife at Mira Mesa High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A student at Mira Mesa High School was taken into custody Friday for having a pocketknife on campus, San Diego Police said.

The emergency was reported about 11:45 a.m. at the school on Marauder Way at Mira Mesa Blvd., putting the campus into lockdown.

The 17-year-old student walked into a classroom where only a teacher was present. The two talked and the student pulled out the knife, police said.

The teacher never saw the blade, according to officers. No one was injured and no students were threatened.

Eventually, the student left campus and was arrested.

The school lockdown was lifted after 30 minutes.

Police have not released the student's identity or a motive for the threat.