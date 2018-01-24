SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Unified School District Police are investigating a report of a stabbing involving two students at Lincoln High School Tuesday, according to the SDUSD.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. at the campus on Imperial Ave. in Lincoln Park. School was letting out at the time.

Police said two boys, ages 15 and 16, fought on campus. Both had what appeared to be stab wounds and were taken to the hospital.

One student told 10News a student might have been cut in the ear but police could not confirm the injury.