La Mesa police open fire at 'aggressive dog' after responding to domestic dispute

Jermaine Ong
10:40 AM, Mar 5, 2018
1 hour ago

La Mesa police

Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Police officers responding to a domestic dispute in a La Mesa neighborhood Monday morning fired at least one shot during an encounter with "an aggressive dog."

Details on how the situation unfolded remain unclear, but La Mesa police confirmed the gunfire happened some time before 9 a.m. after officers arrived in the 7000 block of Grape Street, near Maple Avenue.

10News learned an officer fired at least one round, but the dog was not struck. No other injuries were reported.

The dog was eventually taken away by police.

There is no immediate word on possible arrests in the matter.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top