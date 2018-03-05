La Mesa police open fire at 'aggressive dog' after responding to domestic dispute

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Police officers responding to a domestic dispute in a La Mesa neighborhood Monday morning fired at least one shot during an encounter with "an aggressive dog."



Details on how the situation unfolded remain unclear, but La Mesa police confirmed the gunfire happened some time before 9 a.m. after officers arrived in the 7000 block of Grape Street, near Maple Avenue.



10News learned an officer fired at least one round, but the dog was not struck. No other injuries were reported.



The dog was eventually taken away by police.



There is no immediate word on possible arrests in the matter.



