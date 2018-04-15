Remains of Marine killed in helicopter crash brought to San Diego

San Diego (KGTV) - The remains of a Marine who was killed in a helicopter crash were brought back to San Diego Saturday night in a military procession.

The body of 33-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley was flown to Lindbergh Field then driven to Greenwood Mortuary.

He was killed on April 3rd during a training exercise near El Centro when his helicopter crashed.

Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad, 1st Lt. Samuel D. Phillips and Capt. Samuel A. Schultz were also killed.

A memorial service has been scheduled on Tuesday at MCAS Miramar.