Remains of Marine killed in helicopter crash brought to San Diego

Matt Boone
11:20 PM, Apr 14, 2018

The remains of a Marine killed in a helicopter crash were brought to a mortuary in San Diego. Matt Boone reports.

San Diego (KGTV) - The remains of a Marine who was killed in a helicopter crash were brought back to San Diego Saturday night in a military procession.

The body of 33-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Derik Holley was flown to Lindbergh Field then driven to Greenwood Mortuary.

He was killed on April 3rd during a training exercise near El Centro when his helicopter crashed.

Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad, 1st Lt. Samuel D. Phillips and Capt. Samuel A. Schultz were also killed.

A memorial service has been scheduled on Tuesday at MCAS Miramar.

