Rebecca Zahau's mother cries during testimony in Coronado wrongful death lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The mother of Rebecca Zahau testified Thursday in the second day of the civil lawsuit surrounding the Coronado mansion death.

Rebecca Zahau died in July 2011. Her nude, bound body was found hanging from the balcony of the Spreckels mansion.

The death was officially declared a suicide but Zahau's family disagreed. They filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Adam Shacknai, the brother of Zahau's boyfriend.

Shacknai’s lawyers argue there is no physical, eyewitness, or scientific evidence linking him to Zahau’s death.

Zahau's mother, Pari Zahau, took the witness stand Thursday morning and gave an emotional testimony as she was asked questions about her daughter.

She remembered her as a sweet, loving and religious woman.

The family’s attorney Keith Greer handed Pari Zahau a piece of evidence and asked her to describe what it was.

It was an envelope full of cash from Rebecca Zahau addressed to Pari Zahau and her late husband.

Pari Zahau explained to the jury her daughter would support her financially by sending cash every month.

That envelope was never sent, although one of the final times Pari Zahau talked to her daughter, she was told it would be on the way soon.

Pari Zahau had to take a break from testifying when lawyer Keith Greer asked, “Did you ever think Rebecca would kill herself?”

She gave a tearful response saying, “No. No, never. Never. My daughter? No. She is very sweet girl and she is very strong. No no, not suicide, they killed her.”

After Pari Zahau broke down in tears, the lawyer asked for a brief break.

The trial is expected to last a month.

The Zahau’s family’s goal is to get the Sheriff’s Department to reopen a criminal investigation.