Raw oysters in San Diego restaurants cause norovirus outbreak

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mollie Bigger is still sick to her stomach, looking at her receipt from the Pacific Beach Fish Shop.

"It was the kind of sick where you're in bed and you wish you were dead," Mollie Bigger said.

"What were some of the symptoms you experienced after eating at the fish shop?"

"Vomiting, diarrhea, it was pretty intense for a few days. I couldn't go anywhere," Bigger said.

Bigger is one of dozens who experienced these symptoms after eating raw oysters this past month.

"Immediately I got in bed, I had a fever, I had body aches," said Rick Ruppert.

County health authorities say they're investigating a norovirus outbreak. The county says there are 41 confirmed and probable cases of the illness. They're connected to raw oysters served at the Pacific Beach, Point Loma, and Encinitas Fish Shops, and the Carlsbad Aquafarm. According to the county the oysters were imported from a specific harvest location and company in Northwest Mexico.

"My son was in school and I got a call from the school," Ruppert said. "They said your son threw up he has to leave school."

Ruppert says his two sons got sick after him. Neither ate the oysters but health experts says norovirus can spread through households.

"Had the county not stepped in, we wouldn't have felt like anyone was dealing with it," Ruppert said.

The County Health and Human Services Agency is asking restaurants to stop serving rocky point oysters packed by GOLPAC in Sonora, Mexico until further notice. They're investigating these cases along with the California Department of Public Health. In the meantime, Mollie Bigger wants a refund.

"I didn't think I should pay for something that actually wrecked my Christmas and got me sick," Bigger said.

To report illness to the County after dining out or purchasing from wholesale food locations call (858) 505-6814, or email fhdepi@sdcounty.ca.gov.

10News spoke to a manager at a company in Mexico matching the name of the distributor the county provided. They told us they didn't know what we're talking about and hung up.

The Fish Shop got back to 10News with a statement. It reads in part:

"The San Diego Health Department has confirmed that all Fish Shop locations rigorously adhered to safety and food-handling protocols during service. Fish Shops and several operations in the region have been affected by this oysters supply. While this does not excuse any inconvenience caused, it emphasizes that this is an industry-wide concern, and we are collectively addressing it with the utmost urgency.

Earlier this week, all Fish Shop locations suspended the service of oysters from Bahia Salina, Sonora Mexico. Additionally, we are diligently monitoring all food supplies to ensure they consistently meet our stringent safety standards... We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may have caused, and we are committed to maintaining the trust our customers place with us."

We also reached out to the Carlsbad Aquafarm, but have not heard back.

