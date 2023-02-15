Watch Now
News

Actions

Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82

Raquel Welch
Uncredited/AP
Raquel Welch speaks at press conference in New York City, August 14, 1984. (AP Photo)
Raquel Welch
Posted at 12:29 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 15:29:51-05

(CNN) — Iconic actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, according to multiple reports.

Welch, who has ties to the San Diego area, broke onto the film scene in the 1960s. Some of her most notable roles included "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage."

CNN received a statement from her manager, Steve Sauer, confirming that Welch died.

The statement said she succumbed to a brief illness.

The legend has more than 70 film and TV credits.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to the story to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!