Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82

(CNN) — Iconic actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82, according to multiple reports.

Welch, who has ties to the San Diego area, broke onto the film scene in the 1960s. Some of her most notable roles included "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage."

CNN received a statement from her manager, Steve Sauer, confirming that Welch died.

The statement said she succumbed to a brief illness.

The legend has more than 70 film and TV credits.

