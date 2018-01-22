Rancho Bernardo to Hold Flag Design Contest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Residents of Rancho Bernardo are being encouraged to come together to design a flag representing the community.

The Rancho Bernardo Community Council is sponsoring a flag design contest with five age group categories for submissions.

The idea came from a former student representative on the council, Leily Rezvani, who wanted a way to raise awareness about the Community Council and celebrate the community.

Here are the rules sent to 10News by the Rancho Bernardo Community Council:

Participation Rules and Regulations for RB Flag a. Any person who is a resident of Rancho Bernardo may participate. b. Must utilize the RB logo or the words ‘Rancho Bernardo’ (see sample of logo at bottom of page). c. No other words can be utilized on the flag. d. Design must be 16 inches by 24 inches. e. Artists will submit proposed artwork in JPEG format. f. Artists will submit a colored artwork to the email address or mailing address listed on entry form. g. Artists will submit completed entry form along with the artwork to the email address or mailing address. h. An approved, non-Rancho Bernardo Community Council member will judge the artwork. i. Categories will be preschoolers, elementary school, middle school, high school, adult (anyone older than high school age). j. A parent/guardian must complete/sign the entry form for any minor participating in the contest. k. The design must be artistic and may not promote any Race, Color or Creed, Individual, Group, or Religion. l. The art shall represent our specific community. m. The artist is a volunteer: The artist waives all rights/ownership and the artwork may be used for publicity purposes by the Rancho Bernardo Community Council. n. The flags will be given to the artist by the end of the summer. o. Sunset Clause: The Rancho Bernardo Community Council reserves the right to remove the artwork from various display locations at their sole discretion. The Rancho Bernardo Community Council is not responsible for the artwork being stolen or damaged while on display in the community. The Rancho Bernardo Community Council reserves the right to add any further restrictions to this activity. p. Once the artwork has been approved, the Rancho Bernardo Community Council will send the artist a contract to sign. Please feel free to email us with any questions you have at Admin@RBCommunityCouncil.com. Thank you for your interest. Deadline for submitting the entry form and artwork is March 2, 2018. Submit entry form and artwork to: Admin@RBCommunityCouncil.com or mail to: RB Community Council 12463 Rancho Bernardo Road, #523 San Diego, CA 92128