Rancho Bernardo father in court after a fire killed his two children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Rancho Bernardo father accused of drinking himself to sleep before his children died in a fire appeared in a San Diego courtroom Thursday.

Prosecutors said Henry Lopez, 37, passed out with a lit cigarette in his hand the morning of October 28. Lopez’ two children were in the condo with him.

10-year-old Cristos and 7-year-old Isabella died in the fire. Lopez also suffered burns.

The prosecutor said Lopez’ injuries are the reason Lopez is not in custody.

“The defense attorney indicated that Mr. Lopez was being treated for his burns and that he needed to be out of custody in order to receive care for his burns from the incident,” said deputy district attorney Kyle Sutterley.

Thursday’s hearing was a readiness conference to move the case forward. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 27.