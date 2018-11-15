Ramona horse therapy center damaged by Santa Ana winds

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) - Over the past week, two different red flag warnings have plagued San Diego's East County communities.

The Cornerstone Therapeutic Riding Center in Ramona was suffered damage from a wind storm Tuesday night. The nonprofit therapy center helps veterans and other patients find healing through riding.

Owner Judy Beckett said they did everything they could to prepare for the Santa Ana winds, tying down anything loose and putting fly masks on the horses to protect them.



When gusts blew through overnight, it wiped out all of the sediment in the horses' stalls.

"The wind gusts were up to like 90 miles per hour and we came out today and said 'OMG, it’s gone'," Beckett says. "The trees have literally been bent over. I was feeding my horses last night and a gust that literally pushed me into a fence I almost fell over."

The decomposed granite typically protects the horses’ hooves but now they’re standing on a material similar to concrete. Beckett says without that material in place, the horses' joints and feet could be seriously hurt.



The therapy center says they would need about 120 yards of material to replace everything those winds wiped out. Beckett got a quote for how much it would cost to replace and truck it all in- about $12,000.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the farm's website.

