Rally being held in San Diego in support of immigrants protected under DACA

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A rally calling for a resolution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is being held in City Heights Friday.



The group United We Dream has organized a rally from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the City Heights Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave.) on a day where the federal government faces a potential shutdown.



Congress has until midnight to agree on a spending bill, and immigrant activists are hoping a "clean" DREAM Act is passed along with it.



Under the DACA program, nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children are protected from deportation.



President Trump has said an executive order that will keep DACA alive will end in March, leaving many of the "DREAMers" without their protected status.



DACA's potential renewal has been tied to the ongoing debate on the federal spending bill. GOP lawmakers have said they would include DACA protections in a bill if funding for border security and changes to current immigration programs are added as well.



United We Dream says that "California is the state with the largest number of immigrant youth who would be protected by the passage of the Dream Act."



DACA recipients, thanks to a federal court order, can renew their status. Local recipients can get help with renewals from the Jewish Family Service of San Diego. If eligible, the organization can also help them waive the $495 fee.



DACA Update Meetings:



Tuesday, January 23 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31 at 6 p.m.



DACA Workshops:



Saturday, January 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, January 29 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.