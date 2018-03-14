After Trump's block, Qualcomm facing post-Broadcom uncertainties

The San Diego-based tech giant last week saw its executive chairman, Paul Jacobs, step down; it is still in a legal battle with Apple, and has faced international fines due to alleged anti-competitive practices.
The Broadcom bid will free up Qualcomm to improve its own performance.
"It's one less hurlde because there's enough stuff the company has to deal with instead of worrying who is at the back of us," said Nikhil Varaiya, a finance professor at San Diego State University.
"Qualcomm has so long been an anchor of that innovation economy, and as our largest employer, of course, everyone int he region and certainly all of us in the office were watching very closely," Clarke said.
Varaiya said he expects Qualcomm to focus on developing its 5-G technology, and its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, to boost its performance.